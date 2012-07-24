LONDON, July 24 (AlertNet) - As competition for clean water
grows, some of the world's biggest companies have joined forces
to create unprecedented maps of the precious resource that flows
beneath our feet.
The Aqueduct Alliance, which allows users to create maps by
combining hydrological data with geographically specific
details, gives companies and investors unprecedented detail of
water availability in some of the world's largest river basins.
The promoters say the data should help companies use water
more responsibly while helping them to manage their exposure to
risk.
But critics fear the data could be used to cash in on an
increasingly scarce natural resource - two thirds of people are
expected to face water shortages by 2025.
The maps, which are powered by previously proprietary
Coca-Cola data collected over years of research in
locations wherever the world's biggest soft drinks firm had
manufacturing sites, are now publicly available for free on the
Internet ().
They allow users to create detailed high-resolution maps by
aggregating and weighing indicators that drive water risk, much
of it physical data but also local regulatory structures and
media coverage of the issue.
Promoters and experts say communities will also be able to
exploit the maps and contribute data and local knowledge so that
practical solutions can be devised about how to use water
sustainably at a local level.
"This goes beyond just looking at how much water is being
used to produce something," said Betsy Otto, director of the
alliance, launched last year by U.S.-based thinktank the World
Resources Institute (WRI) in cooperation with GE, Goldman Sachs,
Dow, Bloomberg and Talisman Energy.
"Our tool allows a look at the local context, to see how
scarce water is in the region, what is the quality, how much
competition there is for water resources," she told AlertNet.
ZOOMING IN ON RIVER BASINS
From just one map at the start, the alliance has ambitious
plans to map more than 20 river basins that provide water for
irrigation and industry use as well as food production.
So far it has created detailed maps of China's Yellow River
and the Orange-Senqu basin, which runs through Botswana,
Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa.
By the end of this year it aims to have added the Colorado
River in the United States, which has suffered years of drought,
and the Yangtze River in China, where at least 1.3 million
people were displaced by the Three Gorges dam.
Maps will also go live by year-end of the Mekong River basin
in southeast Asia, which is threatened by ambitious dam-building
projects, and the Murray Darling, a river at the centre of
Australia's controversial water rights purchasing market.
The risk of water shortages can be projected as far ahead as
2095 by measuring 14 indicators grouped into physical, quality
and regulatory/reputational categories.
Working with a Taiwan-based computer screen manufacturer,
for example, Otto said Aqueduct was able to predict water
scarcity by 2025 in some of the key locations used by the firm.
SUSTAINABILITY KEY
For millions of people water scarcity can have a devastating
impact on livelihoods, which is why sustainable water use has
become an important driver of development policy.
Some are concerned that tools such as Aqueduct's maps will
simply enable companies and investors to make more money without
taking local people's needs into account.
"The risk is that the concerns of local people are left
behind in the rush to secure access to water and reduce risk for
companies," said Lori Pottinger, Africa campaigner at
International Rivers, an organisation that works to protect
rivers.
But experts say with more input from local communities, the
risk atlas could contribute to sustainability by giving
companies a different perspective on how their water use affects
people living in a river basin.
A small community could use the tool to include data based
on its own knowledge of local water challenges, an approach aid
agencies and governments have used in participatory mapping
projects with local people in many developing countries.
"This is a tool that needs to develop into something more
in tune with the reality of local communities," said Vibhu
Nayar, founder of the Centre of Excellence for Change in
Chennai, India, which works on mitigating climate change-related
water and food crises.
"If you give communities tools to draw their own maps, you
will get more realistic results," said Nayar, a senior civil
servant who has worked on collaborative water management with
local people in Tamil Nadu in southern India.
Local community mapping projects have sprung up all over the
world. Techniques range from simple hand-drawn maps to using
global positioning systems (GPS), geographic information systems
(GIS) and other digital technologies.
Residents of Kibera, a slum in Kenya's capital Nairobi, for
example, are using GPS and open-source mapping tools to map
water access points and toilets, combining valuable and unique
local knowledge with technology.
Coca-Cola learned the hard way the importance of engaging
with local communities.
The company had to close its plant in the Indian state of
Kerala after a drought sparked criticism that it was sucking the
water table dry. Coke denied the allegation but its image was
still hurt.
Greg Koch, managing director of Coca-Cola's Global Water
Stewardship, said it was in the company's business interest to
share its water data.
In fact, one of the reasons why the Aqueduct Alliance
developed the risk atlas was to help companies become more aware
of the environment they operate in rather than just focusing on
how they can save water, Otto said.
"We have a very robust water risk management and mapping
programme but when the Aqueduct Alliance came around...we
realised our efforts are never going to be enough...and that you
need all users in a watershed, all stakeholders, to understand
the issues and then work together to try and mitigate those
risks and those stresses," Koch told AlertNet.