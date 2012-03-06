* Target for improved sanitation won't be met-UN report
* "Improved" water sources may not be fit for drinking
* Sub-Saharan Africa missed out on progress with water
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, March 6 Developing
countries have already achieved their 2015 goal of drastically
reducing the number of people without regular access to improved
drinking water, though much of the credit lies with India and
China, the United Nations said on Tuesday.
The United Nations UNICEF children's fund and World Health
Organization (WHO) said in a joint report that while the U.N.
goal of slashing by half the number of people without cleaner
water had been reached early, the target for achieving a similar
improvement in sanitation by 2015 would not likely be met.
"Some regions, particularly sub-Saharan Africa, are lagging
behind," U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in the report.
"Many rural dwellers and the poor often miss out on improvements
to drinking water and sanitation."
"Reducing these disparities must be a priority," he said.
The aims of improving access to clean water and sanitation
are part of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), a set of
targets adopted by world leaders at the United Nations in 2000
to fight poverty, hunger and disease in poor countries.
Over 2 billion people gained access to what the United
Nations describes as "improved" water sources between 1990 and
2010, with the percentage of the world's population still using
clearly unsafe water sources now only 11 percent, down from 24
percent in 1990, the UNICEF/WHO report said.
There is, however, a caveat in the report. While the
original Millennium Development Goals spoke of access to safe
drinking water, the UNICEF/WHO report refers to access to
"improved" water sources -- an important difference.
The report defines improved water sources as those protected
from outside contamination, particularly fecal matter, though
the water they contain may not actually be safe for drinking.
"It is likely that the number of people using safe water
supplies has been overestimated," the report cautions.
There are also significant geographic disparities. While 90
percent or more people have access to improved drinking water in
Latin America, the Caribbean, North Africa and much of Asia,
only 61 percent have sustained access to safer water sources in
sub-Saharan Africa.
SANITATION TARGET UNLIKELY TO BE MET
Overall in the developing world, 86 percent have regular
access to safer water. But in the poorest countries - those
labeled as "least developed" - only 63 percent have better
water.
That means that the drinking water target has not been met
for more than 780 million people, the report said.
Last week the World Bank said developing countries appear to
have already met the U.N. goal of halving extreme poverty in the
world's poorest countries by 2015, thanks mainly to China's
economic boom.
Similary, China, along with India, accounts for much of the
improvement regarding access to water.
"The progress of India and China ... represents nearly half
of the global progress towards the drinking water target," the
report said. "If only the developing world is considered, China
and India represent more than half of the people who have gained
access."
This was not surprising, the report said, since the two
countries account for 46 percent of the developing world's
population.
Although there has been improvement in the related goal of
improving access to proper sanitation, the developing world is
not on track to meet that target.
"Globally, 63 percent of the population use improved
sanitation facilities, an increase of almost 1.8 billion people
since 1990," the report said.
At the current rate of progress, the report said, 67 percent
of the world will have access to better sanitation, which falls
below the agreed 2015 goal of 75 percent.
"With diarrheal diseases caused by inadequate sanitation now
the biggest killer of children in Africa, progress has to
improve," Barbara Frost, the head of the campaign group
WaterAid, said in a statement about the U.N. report.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Philip Barbara)