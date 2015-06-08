TAIPEI, June 8 Waterland Financial Holdings
, a mid-sized financial holding firm, said on Monday it
plans to buy an 80 percent stake in COTA Commercial Bank for T$8
billion ($258 million) via cash, in the latest acquisition in
Taiwan's fragmented financial market.
The planned purchase of COTA Bank would bring in banking
business for Waterland, in addition to its own bills financing
and brokerage businesses, it said in a statement.
Taiwan's financial regulator has approved the planned deal,
in which Waterland will buy the shares from June to early
August, it said.
Taiwan's banking industry has generated the lowest return on
equity (ROE) in Asia for years, partly because of stiff
competition.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sunil Nair)