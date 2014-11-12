Nov 12 Waterlogic Plc
* Recommended cash acquisition
* Consideration of 151 pence for each waterlogic share
values entire issued and to be issued share capital of
waterlogic at approximately 122.6 million pounds ($195.2
million) and represents a premium of approximately
* Waterlogic shareholders will be entitled to receive 151
pence in cash for each waterlogic share held
* Premium of 32.5 percent to closing price of 114 pence per
waterlogic share on 11 november 2014
* Poseidon Bidco has reached agreement with waterlogic
independent directors on terms of a unanimous recommended cash
acquisition
* Poseidon bidco limited is owned by Epic Funds, which are
managed by Castik Capital s.à r.l.
