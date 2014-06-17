'Star Wars: Episode IX' gets May 2019 release date: Disney
April 25 The final film in the new "Star Wars" trilogy, "Star Wars: Episode IX," will be released in May 2019, movie studio Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday.
June 17 Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 50 million yuan ($8.05 million) via private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/mev22w
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 25 The final film in the new "Star Wars" trilogy, "Star Wars: Episode IX," will be released in May 2019, movie studio Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday.
April 25 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose last month, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Tuesday.