April 30 Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday, as generic versions of the Lipitor cholesterol fighter and Lovenox blood thinner helped revenue soar by 74 percent.

First-quarter net income rose to $54.8 million, or 43 cents per share, from $45.3 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings of $1.64 topped the average estimate of analysts by 4 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last week, Watson agreed to pay at least $5.6 billion for privately held Actavis to cement its status as one of the world's biggest suppliers of generic drugs and expand further internationally.