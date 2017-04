HONG KONG Feb 28 The initial public offering of retailer A.S. Watson Co will likely happen this year with Hong Kong as one of the venues for the planned dual listing, billionaire Li Ka-shing said on Friday.

The 85-year-old tycoon has been reviewing strategy options for Watson the past months, with the potential IPO raising funds to fuel a major drive in health and beauty products in China. The listing could value the company at about $23 billion, Reuters reported last year. (Reporting by Hong Kong bureau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)