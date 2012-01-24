Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc WPI.N said it has agreed to buy Ascent Pharmahealth Ltd, the Australia and Southeast Asia generic pharmaceutical business of India's Strides Arcolab Ltd STAR.NS, for A$375 million in cash.

After the deal, Watson said it becomes the fifth largest generic pharmaceutical company in Australia based on revenue.

The company also becomes the largest generics company in Singapore and gains an established commercial base in Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Thailand.

Watson expects the transaction to immediately add to 2012 non-GAAP earnings.

Watson said it funded the transaction using cash-on-hand and borrowings from its revolving credit facility.

(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad)