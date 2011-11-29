(Follows alerts)
* Watson, Bayer in patent lawsuit over Yaz
* Yaz had U.S. sales of $173 mln for year ended Sept. 30
Nov 29 Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc
said it received U.S. regulatory approval for a generic version
of Bayer's Yaz birth-control pill.
Bayer, which holds Yaz's patent rights till June 2014, is
suing Watson claiming patent infringement.
Yaz had U.S. sales of about $173 million for the twelve
months ending Sept. 30, according to IMS Health, Watson said.
Watson's version of the drug is named Vestura.
Shares of Watson, valued at about $8.37 billion, were
trading up 3 percent at $67.90 on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Hezron
Selvi)