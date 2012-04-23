April 23 Watts Water Technologies Inc
forecast first-quarter earnings that came in below market
expectations, as the plumbing products maker was hurt by higher
material costs and manufacturing inefficiencies, leading to
lower gross margins.
Watts Water, which makes valves that control water flow,
filtration systems and drainage devices, said it expects to earn
40 to 43 cents a share on sales of $364 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 59 cents a share on
revenue of $370.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the North Andover, Massachusetts-based company,
which closed at $38.27 on Monday on the New york Stock Exchange,
were down 2 percent in trading after the bell.