* Starboard Value backs sale of print and color business

* Urges Wausau to sell paper business or co itself

Jan 12 Wausau Paper's largest shareholder ratcheted up the pressure on the company, which has been grappling with waning demand, asking it to evaluate strategic alternatives including a sale of its largest paper segment or the company as a whole.

Activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP had expressed concerns about Wausau's paper business and the undervaluation of its tissue segment.

Paper companies have been hit by rising costs of raw materials such as recycled fiber and lower demand from China. Verso Paper Corp, AbitibiBowater Inc and Fortress Paper Ltd announced job cuts last year.

In December, Wausau said it will close its Brokaw paper mill in Wisconsin, cut 450 jobs and exit its print and color business.

Starboard, which holds about 7.5 percent of the company's outstanding stock as of Sept. 29, said the Wausau board should retain an adviser to evaluate strategic alternatives, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

Wausau Paper, valued at $416.5 million, has a long-term debt of $162.8 million as of Sept. 30.

Potential buyers have eyed the tissue business or the whole company, but Wausau has not engaged in discussions with them, Starboard said.

The company's tissue business contributes to about 32 percent of the company's turnover.

During the third quarter, tissue sales fell 4 percent and operating profit fell 48 percent. Paper sales fell 3 percent and operating profit fell 42 percent.

Wausau shares were up ten cents at $8.57 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange in early morning trade. They have gained about 37 percent of their value since Oct. 3 when Straboard urged the company to divest certain non-core assets.