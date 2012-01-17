LONDON Jan 17 Alstom and SSE Renewables, the marine developer arm of UK energy firm SSE , have agreed to form a joint venture to develop a wave energy installation off the coast of Orkney in Scotland, they said on Tuesday.

The Costa Wave project will be located around 5 kilometres north of Orkney's mainland and will be able to provide up to 200 megawatts of electricity, the firms said in a statement.

The cost of the project was not disclosed. The firms aim to reach full capacity at the site by the end of the decade.

"This project places Alstom at the forefront of the fast-developing ocean energy sector along with our offshore wind and tidal energy businesses," said Jerome Pecresse, president of Alstom Renewable Power.