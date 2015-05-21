PrivateBancorp shareholders approve takeover by Canada's CIBC
TORONTO, May 12 PrivateBancorp shareholders on Friday voted to approve a C$4.9 billion ($3.6 billion) purchase by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, ending an 11-month takeover saga.
LONDON May 21 Waverton Investment Management has appointed former head of Kames Capital Andrew Fleming as its chief executive, the money manager said on Thursday.
Fleming starts on July 1 and will replace Hugh Grootenhuis, who is stepping down after six years, Waverton said in a statement, without giving further details.
Most recently, Fleming was the chief executive of Cumulus Group. Prior to that, he served as chief executive and chief investment officer at Kames Capital.
Waverton manages about 4.6 billion pounds ($7.21 billion) in assets. ($1 = 0.6381 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Total insurance premiums for quarter ended March 31, 2017 increased 6.0% to $40.8 million as compared to $38.5 million in Q1 of 2016