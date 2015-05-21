LONDON May 21 Waverton Investment Management has appointed former head of Kames Capital Andrew Fleming as its chief executive, the money manager said on Thursday.

Fleming starts on July 1 and will replace Hugh Grootenhuis, who is stepping down after six years, Waverton said in a statement, without giving further details.

Most recently, Fleming was the chief executive of Cumulus Group. Prior to that, he served as chief executive and chief investment officer at Kames Capital.

Waverton manages about 4.6 billion pounds ($7.21 billion) in assets. ($1 = 0.6381 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)