* Ups offer to 10.50 euros/share from 10 euros
* Wavin supports offer, to cut 150 jobs in Europe
* Mexichem continues to look for takeovers in Europe
* Wavin shares up 8.6 percent
By Gilbert Kreijger
AMSTERDAM, Feb 8 Mexican plastic pipe
maker Mexichem will buy Dutch peer Wavin
for 531 million euros ($703 million) after raising its offer a
third time, gaining a foothold in Europe where it plans to
expand through more deals.
Mexichem, a chemicals group based near Mexico City, will pay
10.50 euros per Wavin share, up from a previous approach at 10
euros. Wavin listed in Amsterdam in 2006 at 11 euros.
Mexichem has grown through takeovers to become a leading
plastic pipe maker in Latin America. Acquiring Wavin will make
it the world's biggest with annual sales of 4 billion euros.
The company will see its annual earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rise 15 percent on
the deal, an executive told Reuters.
It expects unspecified synergies from Wavin, Europe's
biggest plastic pipe maker which competes with Finnish group
Uponor as well as Swiss companies Georg Fischer
and Geberit.
Wavin, faced with a stagnating European construction market
and margin pressure, said on Wednesday it planned to cut 150
jobs to tackle challenging markets in countries including
Britain, France, Italy, the Netherlands.
Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd, which owns about 8
percent of Wavin and had said the previous offers were too low,
said it now had a more positive view.
"The difference between the offer and the value we had in
mind has become a lot smaller," Jack Jonk of Delta Lloyd Asset
Management said, adding that he would take a final decision
during the offer period.
Wavin shareholder ASR said that while 10.50 euros was
reasonable, it had not yet made a decision whether to offer the
shares.
Wavin Chief Executive Henk ten Hove said it had explored
rival offers but had not received any other approaches.
ING analyst Thijs Hollestelle said he did not expect a rival
bidder to emerge. "It will go through at this level,"
he said.
Wavin shares fell 65 percent in 2011 before Mexichem first
made an offer, of 8.50 euros per share, in November which it
later lifted to 9 euros. Wavin shares were up 8.6 percent at
10.36 euros by 1125 GMT.
Mexichem, which controls its entire plastic pipe supply
chain, from salt mines to manufacturing to distribution,
currently makes 4 percent of its total sales in Europe, but
adding Wavin would boost that share to 25 percent, Enrique
Ortega, Mexichem's head of investor relations, told Reuters.
Ortega said that if the deal is completed, Mexichem's EBITDA
this year could rise to $1.15 billion compared with the $1
billion estimated in January.
Ricardo Gutiérez Muñoz, president of Mexichem's executive
committee, told reporters the company would continue to search
for takeover targets in Europe.
On the same call, Wavin CEO Ten Hove said Georg Fischer was
not on the list of takeover candidates.
Private equity firms AlpInvest Partners and CVC Capital
Partners listed Wavin in 2006, cutting its net debt at the time
to 655 million euros.
The company, which had 230 million euros net debt at the end
of 2011, carried out a rights issue in 2009 valued at 227
million euros to help repair its finances at a time when Europe
was suffering a building slump.