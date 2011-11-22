* Wavin says Mexichem offers to buy all shares

* Mexichem aims to offer cash 8.50 euro per ordinary share

* Investor Delta Lloyd says Wavin currently undervalued

* Wavin shares close up 58.8 percent (Adds details on price, Mexichem comment, Fitch outlook)

By Roberta B. Cowan and Michael O'Boyle

AMSTERDAM/MEXICO CITY, Nov 22 Shares of Dutch plastic piping company Wavin surged on Tuesday after it received a takeover offer from Mexico's Mexichem, which said the deal would make it the world's biggest plastic pipe maker.

Wavin WAVIN.AS shares rose more than 65 percent on news of the offer before closing up 58.8 percent on Tuesday. Mexichem (MEXCHEM.MX) said in a statement later it intended to make a cash offer of 8.50 euros per share for all of Wavin's ordinary shares.

The offer would value the Dutch company at about 430 million euros. Wavin said it would consider the indicative non-binding proposal.

"The discussions are at a preliminary phase and there is no assurance at this stage that a transaction of any kind will take place," Mexichem said in a statement.

During the last decade, Mexichem has transformed itself from a Mexican plastic pipe maker into a leading supplier in Latin America. The company controls the entire supply chain, from salt mines to manufacturing to distribution.

Mexichem, based near Mexico City, said that a successful bid for Wavin would make it the biggest producer of plastic piping in the world.

"The combination of Wavin and Mexichem leads to the creation of the global market leader in plastic pipe systems with total sales of around 4.01 billion euros and is well positioned for further growth in Europe and potential new markets," Mexichem said.

The Mexican firm said the deal was still subject to the approval of Wavin's board and the outcome of due diligence.

Wavin is a leading supplier in Europe of plastic pipe systems used for tap water, heating and cooling, soil and waste. It reported net profit of 7.1 million euros on revenue of 1.231 billion euros in 2010.

Shares in the Dutch group have fallen heavily this year, down 65 percent before the takeover approach was announced, reflecting a gloomy outlook for the construction industry in its some of its core European markets.

Last month Wavin warned that turmoil in financial markets would have an impact on construction activities, and that as a result its fourth-quarter revenue growth would be limited.

Wavin's shares, which closed at 6.2830 euros on Tuesday, still trade well below the estimated book value of 11.54 euros per share, based on Reuters data.

Shares of Mexichem fell 2.04 percent to 45.80 pesos on the Mexican exchange.

BID UNCERTAIN

Dutch insurance group Delta Lloyd DLL.AS, which owns a 7.9 percent stake in Wavin, said the company's shares were undervalued at current levels.

Alex Otto, a director of asset management at Delta Lloyd, told ANP-Reuters that at current levels Delta Lloyd wouldn't sell its stake in Wavin, but that it would consider selling out at 10 euros per share or more.

Tijs Hollestelle, analyst at ING, agreed that fair value would be around 10 euros a share.

"The offer looks interesting but Wavin shares are depressed so our initial estimate of a fair value would be around 10 euros a share," he said.

However, he estimated that Mexichem would have to pay about 750 million euros to acquire the company, including its estimated 250 million euros of debt.

Other analysts felt Mexichem would drive a harder bargain.

"We believe Mexichem would not proceed with the transaction at such price levels considered fair by Delta Lloyd," wrote Pablo Duarte, an analyst at Mexican brokerage Actinver, saying he saw a deal at between 500 million and 650 million euros.

Wavin said it has engaged Bank of America Merrill Lynch as financial advisor and Stibbe as legal counsel. Mexichem said Barclays and Citigroup were acting as its advisors with Allen & Overy acting as its lawyers.

In August, Mexichem (MEXCHEM.MX) said it expects to more than double its revenues to nearly $7 billion in the next four years as it seeks acquisitions.

Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday it affirmed Mexichem's debt outlook as stable and said it expected the company's debt levels to remain at, or below, 2.0 times its earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). (Editing by Sara Webb, Will Waterman and Bernard Orr)