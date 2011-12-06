* Wavin says raised offer, to 9 euros from 8.5, is too low

* Offer values Wavin at 455 million euros

* Wavin shares closed at 7.83 euros before new offer came

By Gilbert Kreijger

AMSTERDAM, Dec 6 Dutch pipe maker Wavin rejected a raised, 455 million euro ($609 million) offer from Mexican rival Mexichem and made further takeover discussions conditional upon a higher bid.

Investors and analysts have remained skeptical about Mexichem's bid because it was too low for shareholders to accept and the bleak outlook for the European construction market precludes a substantially higher offer.

Shares of Wavin, whose takeover by Mexichem would create the world's top producer of plastic pipes, have been trading below the first offer and closed down 0.9 percent at 7.83 euros before the new bid was announced.

Mexichem, based near Mexico City, increased its offer on Tuesday to 9 euros per Wavin share from an initial 8.50 euros, which some investors and analysts had said was too low.

"The proposed offer price of 9 euros per share is not acceptable as this price materially undervalues the company and its prospects," Wavin said in a statement.

"Wavin has informed Mexichem that future discussions are conditional on, amongst others, an offer price acceptable to the management board and the supervisory board," Wavin said.

Under Dutch takeover rules, Mexichem can press ahead with its offer without Wavin's consent, which would make it a hostile bid, or it could raise its price or abandon the bid altogether.

Mexichem, which met with representatives of Wavin's boards to discuss its original offer, said the increase was to show it wanted to move forward with its offer.

A Mexichem spokesman declined to say if Mexichem would go hostile, and when asked if Mexichem would further increase its offer, he said the offer was "fair and firm."

"Every shareholder has to make his own decision. We also have to take into account the current reality," the spokesman said.

The outlook for the construction sector in several European markets remains bleak because of the euro zone crisis, economic uncertainty and government austerity measures. Wavin's share price had fallen 65 percent this year before Mexichem's offer was made public last month.

Wavin's stand-alone value, excluding potential takeover synergies, was well above 10 euros per share, said asset manager Jack Jonk of Dutch insurance group Delta Lloyd , which owns 7.9 percent of Wavin shares.

"The difference between the offer and what we have in mind has decreased by 50 cents but is still large," Jonk said.

Wavin's book value is 11.54 euros per share, according to Reuters data.

Wavin, a leading supplier in Europe of plastic pipes used for tap water, heating and cooling, soil and waste, reported a net profit of 7.1 million euros on revenue of 1.2 billion in 2010.

During the last decade, Mexichem has transformed itself from a Mexican plastic pipe maker into a leading supplier in Latin America. The company controls the entire supply chain, from salt mines to manufacturing to distribution.

Mexichem, whose shares were down 0.5 percent at 46.84 pesos at 2100 GMT, has not yet been given a chance to do due diligence on Wavin, and a Wavin spokesman said investigating its books would be allowed if there was "more comfort" on the offer price and certain non-financial items.