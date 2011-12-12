* Expects reply soon over request for due diligence -strategy director

* Wavin spokesman says unaware of imminent response

* Adds Wavin's position unchanged since rejecting first offer

* Mexichem had raised offer from 8.50 euros per share to 9 euros

By Roberta Cowan

AMSTERDAM, Dec 12 Mexican plastic pipe maker Mexichem's 9 euros-per-share cash bid for Wavin is full and fair and has the support of "significant" shareholders at its Dutch target, one of its executives said on Monday.

Mexichem, which raised its bid after its initial 8.5 euros offer was rejected, expects to hear from Wavin's board in "coming days" over its request to conduct due diligence, strategy director Enrique Ortega Prieto told reporters.

Wavin spokesman Herbert van Zijl told Reuters he was not aware of any imminent response from the Wavin board.

He added the company's position had not changed since it rejected the revised terms on Dec. 6, when it said the offer materially undervalues Wavin and its prospects.

Prieto told reporters on Monday the companies had "friendly" talks about forming a joint venture as far back as 2008.

Wavin investors are sceptical about Mexichem's bid, because it was too low to accept and as the bleak outlook for European construction precludes a much higher offer.

Shares of Wavin, whose takeover by Mexichem would create the world's top producer of plastic pipes, have been trading below the initial 8.50 euro offer. At 1542 GMT on Monday they were trading down 1.7 percent at 7.97 euros.

Mexichem's revised offer values Wavin at 455 million euros ($608 million), which some investors and analysts said was still too low.

"The price we gave at 8.5 euros per share is a full and fair price, which we then increased to 9 euros to move the deal forward in a friendly manner," said Prieto.

He added there can be no expectation of a further increase, when asked about the chance of a revised offer of 10 euros per share, a figure in line with what some Wavin investors have told Reuters would be an acceptable starting point.

Prieto declined to name the Wavin shareholders supporting Mexichem's bid.