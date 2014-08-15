UPDATE 1-French prosecutors open Peugeot diesel-cheating probe
PARIS, April 24 French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into suspected diesel emissions test-cheating by carmaker PSA Group, a court official said on Monday.
Aug 15 Online home-furnishings retailer Wayfair Inc filed for an initial public offering of its Class A common stock, the company said in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.
Wayfair, which filed to raise $350 million from the offering, said it intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "W". (bit.ly/1oB4U4S)
Goldman Sachs & Co, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Allen & Co LLC are among the lead underwriters to the IPO.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
PARIS, April 24 French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into suspected diesel emissions test-cheating by carmaker PSA Group, a court official said on Monday.
CARACAS, April 24 General Motors' Venezuelan subsidiary has sent a message to almost 2,700 staff informing them that they are no longer employed by the company and had received severance pay in their bank accounts, according to two employees.