Aug 15 Online home-furnishings retailer Wayfair Inc filed for an initial public offering of its Class A common stock, the company said in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

Wayfair, which filed to raise $350 million from the offering, said it intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "W". (bit.ly/1oB4U4S)

Goldman Sachs & Co, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Allen & Co LLC are among the lead underwriters to the IPO.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)