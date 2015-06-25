(Adds CFO statement)
June 25 Wayne Farms Inc, the
sixth-largest broiler chicken producer and processor in the
United States, withdrew its initial public offering on Thursday,
citing "market conditions."
The subsidiary of Continental Grain Co, one of the largest
privately held U.S. corporations, was expected to sell 12.82
million Class A shares in the offering.
"The current overall market conditions are not favorable for
the company to receive an appropriate valuation at this time,"
Chief Financial Officer Courtney Fazekas said in an email.
The IPO was expected to be priced between $18 and $21 per
share. At the mid-point the company would have been valued at
about $1 billion.
Shares of Wayne were set to debut at a time when the U.S.
poultry industry is grappling with the deadliest-ever bird flu
outbreak in its history.
The industry is also under pressure from large retailers
such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc, which has urged meat
processors to reduce the use of antibiotics in chickens, a
controversial practice by livestock producers.
Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and BMO Capital Markets were
underwriters for the IPO.
(Reporting by Avik Das and Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)