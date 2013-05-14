PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 5
April 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 14 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Tuesday it cut Wayne Charter County, Michigan's limited-tax general obligation bonds to BBB from BBB-plus. The outlook is stable.
"The downgrade reflects ongoing financial deterioration caused primarily by a prolonged structural imbalance," said S&P credit analyst Jane Ridley.
The rating agency also assigned the county's limited tax GO delinquent tax notes an SP-1 rating.
April 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
TOKYO, April 5 The price of short-dated Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan reduced purchase in those maturities less than expected, while those of longer maturities dipped ahead of an auction the following day.