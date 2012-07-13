July 13 Moody's Investors Service on Friday revised the rating outlook for Wayne County, Michigan, to negative from stable, citing its slim operating margins and ongoing financial troubles in Detroit, its biggest city.

Moody's affirmed a Baa2 rating on the county's outstanding general obligation limited tax debt.

The rating agency said the county could face a tough time eliminating its deficit in a timely manner because the county is depending on state approval to use unspent grant revenue.

"Furthermore, the weakening credit quality of Detroit and its ongoing bankruptcy concerns could have an impact on the county's operations, though the extent of such an impact remains uncertain," Moody's said.

It added that the county's finances would be under new pressure if it were to assume some services currently provided by Detroit without additional revenue to cover those expenses.

Moody's last month cut Detroit's credit ratings deeper into the junk category due to the city's illiquid cash position and the lack of a clear political consensus on implementing the city's financial stability agreement with the state of Michigan.