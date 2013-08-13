Aug 13 Fitch Ratings on Tuesday downgraded the
ratings on Wayne County, Michigan's limited tax general
obligation bonds to BB-minus from BBB-plus citing "rapid
financial deterioration."
The credit ratings agency added that the ratings are now on
negative watch, meaning they could be cut further in to junk
status. Detroit is the county seat.
High unemployment, contraction of the tax base, population
decline, below-average income levels and the county's failure to
reduce the accumulated deficit have all contributed to the
weakening local economy, Fitch said.
Fitch cut the following debt to BB-minus from BBB-plus:
$195.5 million limited tax general obligation bonds issued
by Wayne County;
$58.2 million building authority refunding bonds, series
2012 (Wayne County limited tax general obligation) issued by
Detroit/Wayne County Stadium Authority, and
$210.6 million building authority bonds issued by Wayne
County Building Authority.
Fitch also cut Wayne County's unlimited tax general
obligation (ULTGO) (implied) to double-B from A-minus.