Feb 6 Moody's downgraded the general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt of Wayne County, Michigan to Ba3 from Baa3, citing a "very stressed financial position" due to a steady loss of revenue.

"We expect the county's current liquidity position will remain sufficient to meet all obligations in the coming year, but will continue to degrade absent significant operating adjustments, the implementation of which could be challenging," Moody's said. (bit.ly/1zgCzQJ)

Moody's outlook on the GOLT debt is negative, reflecting the rating agency's expectation that the county faced hurdles in implementing significant cost reductions. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)