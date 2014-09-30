* Ares ramps up stake

* Deal values firm at 800 mln-1 bln euros - sources

* Backed by Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli (Adds deal announcement)

LONDON, Sept 30 European private equity firm Montagu is selling its stake in Euromedic to Ares Life Sciences for an undisclosed amount, the fund said on Tuesday, as Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli ramps up his holding in the medical services provider.

Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that the deal with Ares would value the cancer detection firm at 800 million-1 billion euros ($1 billion-$1.3 billion), according to two sources familiar with the negotiations.

Ares, which is backed by biotech guru Bertarelli's investment vehicle Waypoint Capital, already owns around 60 percent of Euromedic, with Montagu holding a stake of about 30 percent, the sources said.

Bertarelli inherited his father's biotech empire and is the chairman of Waypoint.

Euromedic, which has its operational headquarters in Budapest, says it is the largest pan-European provider of healthcare services, with a focus on cancer care and advanced diagnostic imaging.

It employs over 3,000 people including over 750 doctors.

Montagu expects to double its original investment in the deal, in which UBS and HSBC acted as advisers, one of the sources said.

Ares and Montagu co-invested in Euromedic in 2008 in a deal valuing the firm at around 800 million euros. Euromedic has since sold off its dialysis care unit for 485 million euros in 2011. ($1 = 0.7940 euro) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Kirstin Ridley/Keith Weir/Crispian Balmer)