BRIEF-Terreis Q1 total rental income down at 15.9 million euros
* Q1 total rental income 15.9 million euros ($17.03 million) versus 16.6 million euros year ago
LONDON, Sept 30 European private equity firm Montagu is to sell its stake in medical services provicer Euromedic to Ares Life Sciences for an undisclosed amount, the fund said on Tuesday.
Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that the deal with Ares would value the firm at 800 million-1 billion euros ($1-$1.3 billion).
Ares, which is backed by Swiss biotech guru Ernesto Bertarelli's investment vehicle Waypoint Capital, already owns around 60 percent of Euromedic, with Montagu holding a stake of around 30 percent, a source familiar with the negotiations said.
($1 = 0.7916 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)
NEW YORK, April 19 Prospects for the euro zone economy have improved but the time to tighten policy has not yet come, two influential European Central Bank directors said on Wednesday, as the bank headed into its quiet period ahead of next week's policy meeting.