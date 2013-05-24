* Waze seeks more than $1 bln, multiple parties
interested-Bloomberg
* Maps and navigation services a key asset for tech firms
* Apple not part of discussions - Bloomberg
May 23 Google Inc is considering buying
Israeli mobile satellite navigation start-up Waze Inc, which may
lead to a bidding war with Facebook Inc, Bloomberg news
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Waze is seeking more than $1 billion and is fielding
expressions of interest from multiple parties, Bloomberg cited a
source as saying.
Maps and navigation services have become a key asset for
technology companies as consumers increasingly adopt smartphones
and other mobile devices.
Other media have reported that Facebook Inc has held
talks to buy Waze for as much as $1 billion
Google and other parties approached Waze after the Facebook
talks became public but none of the bidders are close to
clinching a deal, Bloomberg said, adding that the start-up might
decide to remain independent.
Apple Inc, which distributes a competing map tool,
is not part of the discussions, Bloomberg said.
Waze could not immediately be reached for comment. Google
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Waze uses satellite signals from members' smartphones to
generate maps and traffic data, which it then shares with other
users, offering real-time traffic information.
The four-year-old company has 47 million users. It has
raised $67 million in funding from firms including Kleiner
Perkins Caufield & Byers, Blue Run Ventures and semiconductor
company Qualcomm Inc.
Waze has 11 of its 100 employees based in the United States,
with the remaining staff in Israel.