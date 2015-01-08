BRIEF-Trencor updates on impact of Hanjin bankruptcy
* Reasonable certainty that remaining impact of Hanjin bankruptcy will be charge against profit after tax and non-controlling interests of 64 million rand-128 million rand
HOUSTON Jan 7 WBH Energy, one of many tiny shale oil and gas producers in Texas, has filed for bankruptcy protection, becoming what may be the first U.S. oil company to do so since crude prices started tumbling six months ago.
It listed assets and liabilities of $10 million to $50 million in its filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas on Sunday.
The company could not be reached for comment.
The privately held company, based in Austin, has leases in the Barnett Combo Play of the Fort Worth Basin, which mainly produces gas and is not a significant field in the current U.S. oil boom that has lifted output to the highest level in decades.
A 50 percent slide in crude prices since June has prompted many producers to scale back plans for new wells or in some cases halt new drilling.
The bankruptcy petition number is 15-10004-hcm in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Western District of Texas (Austin). (Reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Reasonable certainty that remaining impact of Hanjin bankruptcy will be charge against profit after tax and non-controlling interests of 64 million rand-128 million rand
NEW YORK, May 9 Puerto Rico's benchmark general obligation debt price fell to a record low on Tuesday in light trading as the prospect of a drawn-out restructuring of the island's $70 billion debt load spurred selling.