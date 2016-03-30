Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
BRASILIA Brazil's Sports Minister George Hilton has stepped down and Ricardo Leyser will replace him on an interim basis, the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.
Hilton's departure came just five months before the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. It followed the decision last week of his Brazilian Republican Party (PRB) to break from President Dilma Rousseff's ruling coalition. Leyser is a senior official in the sports ministry who has been managing Olympic preparations.
MADRID Rafa Nadal set up an intriguing Madrid Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic by overcoming Belgian David Goffin 7-6(3) 6-2 in a high-quality last-eight match on Friday.