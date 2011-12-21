Australia shares climb on financials, energy shares; New Zealand flat
June 13 Australian shares rose after a long weekend on Tuesday, boosted by financials and energy shares, while the technology sector slid in tandem with U.S. peers.
Dec 21 Investment fund Macquarie Infrastructure Partners II has agreed to buy WCA Waste Corporation in a cash deal valued at $526 million, the solid waste management company said.
Macquarie will pay $6.50 for each WCA share, a premium of 32 percent to the stock's Wednesday close of $4.91 on Nasdaq.
The fund will also redeem all Series A preferred stock and either partially or completely refinance WCA's existing credit facilities.
Macquarie Infrastructure Partners is a member of the Macquarie Group of companies.
The transaction, expected to close in the first quarter of 2012, will be financed through a combination of shareholder capital from the fund and new underwritten credit facilities, WCA said.
The Houston-based WCA serves about 450,000 customers in the U.S. Southwest and Midwest.
* Moody's changes outlook for Indonesian banking system to positive from stable