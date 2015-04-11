BERLIN, April 11 German investment holding
company WCM may close a major M&A deal in coming
months, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing chief executive Stavros
Efremidis.
"I would be disappointed if we would fail to initiate a
larger transaction in the three-digit million-euro range in the
coming months," the newspaper quoted the CEO as saying in an
interview published on Saturday.
Frankfurt-based WCM will focus on real estate investments
rather than industrial holdings, Efremidis was quoted as saying,
adding acquisitions of listed real estate firms were
conceivable.
WCM has a goal of boosting its real estate holdings to more
than 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) over the medium term from
over 400 million at present.
($1 = 0.9432 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Jane Merriman)