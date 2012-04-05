REFILE-Russia's Lavrov calls for talks to ease Qatar stand-off
MOSCOW, June 10 Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Qatar on Saturday of its concern over Arab nations cutting ties with the Gulf state and called for talks to solve the crisis.
* Q2 EPS $0.65 vs est. $0.54
* Q2 sales $86 mln vs est. $85.3 mln
* Sees FY12 EPS $2.33-$2.45 vs est. $2.30
* Sees FY12 sales $353 mln-$370 mln vs est $357.4 mln
* Shares up 3 pct in after-mkt trade
April 5 WD-40 Company posted second-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations helped by higher sales in its Americas region, as well as lower advertising and promotions, and the consumer products maker forecast a strong 2012.
WD-40, which makes household lubricants and cleaning products, forecast full-year 2012 earnings of $2.33 per share to $2.45 per share on net sales of $353 million to $370 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $2.30 a share on revenue of $357.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter net income rose to $10.6 million, or 65 cents a share, from $9.1 million, or 53 cents a share, last year.
Net sales rose 9 percent to $86 million, with those in the Americas segment growing 21 percent to $46 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 54 cents a share on revenue of $85.3 million.
Shares of the San Diego-based company were up 3 percent in extended trading. They had closed at $44.78 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
