BRIEF-Meridian Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 17.5 pct Source text - http://bit.ly/2q41Jcz Further company coverage:
Dec 3 WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :
* Garond Capital k.s. sells 23.05 percent stake in the company to Mateusz Holly and Romuald Holly
* Mateusz Holly raises his stake in the company to 16.17 percent from 0.12 percent
* Romuald Holly buys 7 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 17.5 pct Source text - http://bit.ly/2q41Jcz Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 25 Two former U.S. officials, intelligence director James Clapper and deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, will testify next month in a congressional investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday.