Dec 9 Wdb Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :

* Krzysztof Cichecki transfers 1 million of the company's shares to ERKW Polska Sp. z o.o. S.K.A.

* Krzysztof Cichecki transfers the shares for 3.6 zlotys each as contribution in-kind

* Following 1 million shares transfer, Krzysztof Cichecki has 4.47 pct stake and ERKW Polska owns 5 pct stake in the company Source text for Eikon:

