Sept 8 WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :

* Said on Friday it reported its Chairman of the Management Board Krzysztof Cichecki resigned and took the role of Vice-Chairman of the Management Board

* Said new Chairman of the Management Board is Mariusz Muszynski, who resigned from being Vice-Chairman of the Management Board

* Said all the above changes are effective from Sept. 6, 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: