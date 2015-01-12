Jan 12 WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :

* Said on Saturday that it decided to raise its capital via a private issue of 350,000 series G shares

* The company plans to raise its capital to 2.04 million zlotys ($563,43) from 2 million zlotys

* The issue price of series G shares was set at 4.10 zlotys per share

* The current shareholders of the company will not have pre-emptive rights on series G shares

($1 = 3.6207 zlotys)