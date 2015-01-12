Wealth manager Rathbone Brothers gets Q1 market boost
LONDON, May 11 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter funds under management on Thursday, boosted by investment gains.
Jan 12 WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :
* Said on Saturday that it decided to raise its capital via a private issue of 350,000 series G shares
* The company plans to raise its capital to 2.04 million zlotys ($563,43) from 2 million zlotys
* The issue price of series G shares was set at 4.10 zlotys per share
* The current shareholders of the company will not have pre-emptive rights on series G shares
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6207 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 11 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter funds under management on Thursday, boosted by investment gains.
May 11 British bank Aldermore Group Plc said first-quarter lending rose 6 percent from the prior quarter, buoyed by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.