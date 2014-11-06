China's insurance regulator orders more attention to risk
BEIJING, April 20 China's insurance regulator on Thursday called on insurance companies to strengthen supervision of operations and investment activities and correct market disorder.
Nov 6 WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :
* Says its unit, Transbrokers.eu Sp. z o.o., plans to expand on Lithuanian and Romanian markets via potential acquisitions Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Adekunle Ademakinwa as head of credit debt syndicate for EMEA, it said in a statement on Thursday.