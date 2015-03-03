(Adds details from sources)
By Paola Arosio and Elisa Anzolin
MILAN, March 3 Italy's Benetton family expects
binding offers for its majority stake in the world's No. 2 duty
free operator World Duty Free by mid-March, two sources
close to the matter said on Tuesday.
The Benettons, whose business empire ranges from motorway
concessions to clothing, are ready to sell their 50.1 percent
stake in World Duty Free (WDF) for cash and a small stake in the
duty free group.
The Italian travel retailer has a market share of around 8
percent.
Switzerland's Dufry, the sector leader, and South
Korea's Lotte Shopping have expressed their
interest, two sources said. China's Sunrise Duty Free, which
runs shops at Shanghai and Beijing airports, is also among the
bidders, one of the sources said.
A potential bid from the Qatari sovereign fund could see
Qatar Investment Authority teaming up with a private equity
firm, according to the second source.
A third source said that South Korea's Hotel Shilla
was looking at the Italian group.
Last month, French media group Lagardere said it
was also interested but that WDF's shares were currently too
expensive. Its shares have risen about 30
percent since the start of the year, boosted by acquisition
expectations.
The eventual buyer would have to launch a bid for all
outstanding shares after acquiring the 50.1 percent stake, in
line with Italian market rules.
World Duty Free has a market value of 2.66 billion euros
($2.98 billion) and net debt expected to reach 950 million euros
by year-end, giving it an enterprise value of 3.61 billion
euros.
Dufry and Qatar Investment Authority declined to comment.
Sunrise was not immediately available to comment, while in the
past Hotel Shilla has declined to comment on the issue.
Gilberto Benetton, who chairs the holding company through
which the family holds their stake, said last week that WDF had
been approached by several parties interested in the company but
had not received any binding offer.
The Benetton family is willing to give up control and
supports a merger as it will help the retailer cope with the
rising costs of airport concessions and also give it more
bargaining power in dealing with suppliers.
(Additional reporting by Francesca Landini in Milan and Pamela
Barbaglia in London; editing by Susan Thomas)