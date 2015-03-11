(Adds CEO comments on Heathrow, ownership clause)
MILAN, March 11 Italian travel retailer World
Duty Free (WDF) reported on Wednesday a 19.5 percent
rise in sales in the first eight weeks of 2015 after a 15.8
percent increase in 2014 to meet its own target of 2.4 billion
euros ($2.5 billion).
The rise last year was fuelled by a recovery of its Spanish
business that more than offset a 2.4 percent decline in sales at
London's Heathrow airport due to currency volatility and
geopolitical tensions.
"Heathrow was the most difficult airport in Britain," Chief
Executive Eugenio Andrades said in a conference call on results.
The Heathrow business makes nearly one fifth of the group's
revenues and is considered its crown jewel. WDF also runs stores
at other British airports.
Revenues at Spanish airports, which experienced a steep drop
in traffic during the euro zone crisis, were up 14 percent in
2014, showing an acceleration in the final quarter of last year.
WDF, the world's No. 2 travel retailer, is searching for a
partner and Italy's Benetton family expects binding offers for
its majority stake in the group by mid-March, sources close to
the matter have said.
During the conference call, Andrades took no questions on
the subject and did not clarify whether the group's concessions
would have to be renegotiated if the company changed ownership.
WDF's diversified portfolio of concessions, which have an
average length of 9 years, is seen as an attractive asset by
rivals, analysts have said.
EBITDA -- or earnings before interests, tax, depreciation
and amortisation -- came in at 289.7 million euros in 2014,
excluding one-off items, up 5.2 percent on the previous year and
slightly above a target of 284 million euros.
