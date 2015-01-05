Jan 5 Dom Maklerski WDM SA :
* Said on Friday that it has commenced the reverse merger
proceedings of its unit WDM Capital SA
* On Jan. 2 WDM Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. acquired 100,423 newly
issued shares of Arkadia SA with issue price of 21,590,945
zlotys ($6.00 million) in exchange for 8,567,000 shares (65.9
pct stake) of WDM Capital SA
* Arkadia SA is wholly-owned unit of WDM Inwestycje Sp. z
o.o.
* On Jan.2 Arkadia's shareholders meeting decided to change
Arkadia's name to Everest Investments Holding SA
* WDM Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. will sell a 100 pct stake
in Everest Investments Holding to a company controlled by Piotr
Sieradzan
* Piotr Sieradzan after transaction will gain indirect
control of WDM Capital SA and both units, WDM Capital and
Everest Investments Holding, will be divested from the company's
capital group
($1 = 3.5990 zlotys)
