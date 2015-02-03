BRIEF-Saudi's Bupa Arabia says Bupa to increase stake to 34.25 pct
May 11 Bupa Arabia For Cooperative Insurance Co :
Feb 3 WDM Capital SA :
* WDM Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. decreases stake in the company to 8.59 percent from 16.79 percent via sale of 1,066,501 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 Bupa Arabia For Cooperative Insurance Co :
ATHENS, May 11 Emergency central bank funding to Greek lenders dropped by 300 million euros, or 0.7 percent, in April compared to the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.