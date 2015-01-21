UPDATE 1-DBS reports steady Q1 net profit, wealth management outperforms
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
Jan 21 WDM Capital SA :
* Reported on Tuesday that it appointed Magdalena Grzybowska as new chairman of the supervisory board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.