BRIEF-Palestine's Global United Insurance Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit profit after tax $870,473 versus $361,554 year ago
Sept 1Dom Maklerski WDM SA :
* Said on Friday it reported H1 revenue of 16.2 million zlotys versus 24.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Said H1 operating profit was 11.2 million zlotys versus 8.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Said H1 net profit was 5.7 million zlotys versus 5 million zlotys a year ago
NEW YORK, April 26 Two days after Express Scripts Holding Co said it had lost its contract to do pharmacy benefit management for Anthem Inc, Anthem's top executive said the company had not made a decision on or ruled out any vendor.