(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Nov 10 What do you tell your financial
adviser when you are leaving for an algorithm?
Joe O'Connor, a 52-year-old Connecticut salesman, had to
have this conversation recently. It was delicate business
explaining why he was ditching the planner he had been with for
over a decade, to put his money in the hands of what is known as
a robo-adviser - a web-based service that automates the
allocation of your investment portfolio.
There were the usual responses: "But why?" "Was it something
I did?" "What can I do to make it right?"
And of course, there is the timeless relationship classic
line: "It's not you, it's me."
"It wasn't fun," O'Connor said.
That kind of awkward conversation is taking place more
frequently these days, thanks to the rise of robo-advisers,
which have about $20.1 billion in worldwide assets under
management for new entrants, according to Switzerland-based
research firm MyPrivateBanking.
Of course with total U.S. investable assets at $33.5
trillion, that is barely loose change under the couch cushions,
industry analyst Michael Kitces points out. But projections are
for heady growth with new robo-advisers expected to grow to
$42.6 billion in 2016 and $86.7 billion in 2017.
WHY LEAVE?
Looking strictly at fees, robo-advisers offer certain
advantages. Prominent site Betterment (betterment.com),
for instance, charges .25 percent on accounts between
$10,000-$100,000, and .15 percent above that. Competitor
Wealthfront (wealthfront.com) has a similar cost
structure, charging .25 percent for accounts worth $10,000 or
more.
Personal Capital (personalcapital.com), which Joe
O'Connor uses, offers more of a blended service, combining its
automated recommendations with humans (albeit primarily via
video chat or email), charging .89 percent on portfolios up to
$1 million.
That is in comparison to traditional financial planners, who
charge around 1 percent or more of assets annually. (Fee-only
planners have their own payment structure, billing per planning
session instead of charging a percentage of assets.)
The low-fee logic of robo-advisers may work admirably for
young savers starting out. In fact many users are converted
Do-It-Yourselfers or Millennials with little investable cash,
rather than mid-career professionals who have switched from
existing planners, Kitces points out.
WHY STAY?
You may gain something by opting for low-fee robots - but
you lose the long-term financial planning aspect.
"I had a client recently leave for a robo. I told them robos
are not financial planners," says Kashif Ahmed, an advisor in
Woburn, Mass. "A robo will not call you when markets are going
through a rough patch, and you can't call a robo to discuss your
protection needs, or to ensure your estate documents are in
order."
As you age, and financial responsibilities start piling up -
raising kids, dealing with insurance questions, running a
business, coping with elderly parents, and so on - the
advantages of dealing with an actual person become more evident.
"At that point, when money has grown substantially, you may
opt out of robo-investing and go find a real person," says
Maggie Baker, a Philadelphia financial therapist and author of
the book "Crazy About Money."
Of course, it is not always fees that cause breakups with
financial planners. Far from it. In fact, the number-one reason
cited by millionaires for switching advisers is due to them not
returning client phone calls, according to a report from
research firm Spectrem Group.
In cases like that, a robo-adviser is obviously no upgrade.
After all, it is hard to get on the phone with an algorithm.
HAVING 'THE TALK'
Baker's advice for ditching your existing planner: Just be
honest. It is likely that some negative event has caused you to
look elsewhere - subpar returns, maybe, or a general lack of
communication - and it could be something you can talk through
and resolve.
In fact, thanks to technological advances, you may not have
to break up at all. Many firms, like Vanguard (vanguard.com)
and Charles Schwab Corp, are gravitating towards
two-tiered solutions - offering robo-allocations as a starter
level, but also providing flesh-and-blood advisory services as a
premium option.
With more investors considering robots to steer their
finances, though, you cannot escape the regret and bitterness
that linger over broken relationships.
"When a client decides to leave, I don't do anything," says
Richard Colarossi, a planner in Islandia, New York. "If a client
leaves to go to robo-adviser, let them go. My experience tells
me that a majority of robo clients will shoot themselves in the
foot."
