By John O'Callaghan
| SINGAPORE, April 25
SINGAPORE, April 25 The newly wealthy in Asia
think nothing of spending big money on a big boat for prestige
and fun but the region's nascent yachting class may have trouble
finding a berth in overcrowded marinas.
Asia is home to less than 4 percent of the world's 7,000
superyachts but interest has been taking off for the last five
years and many buyers are young, executives from the luxury boat
industry said at a conference in Singapore on Wednesday.
"We had a guy turn up a few weeks ago in a Lamborghini and
say 'Look, my friend has just bought the same Lamborghini. What
can we do different?'" Simon Turner, the Singapore-based
director of yacht brokers Northrop and Johnson, told Reuters.
"So we got some boat brochures and he said 'I'll buy one'.
It was done in five minutes. That's a $10 million yacht."
As Western economies sputter, Asia has steamed along with
growth and wealth creation. The 2011 Merrill Lynch-Capgemini
World Wealth Report showed Asia has 3.3 million people with high
net worth, just behind the 3.4 million in North America but
ahead of the 3.1 million in Europe.
It is a trend the yacht industry is keen to capture, along
with Singapore, which is rebranding itself as a sophisticated
haven for the rich with casinos, top shopping and four marinas
that can accommodate boats of 25 metres (82 feet) and longer.
This week's Asia-Pacific Superyacht Conference flows into
the Singapore Yacht Show that runs from Friday to Sunday, when
the ultra-affluent can peruse some of the world's largest boats,
check out a showcase of supercars, sip champagne in a VIP lounge
and enjoy meals by Michelin-starred chef Pascal Aussignac.
The biggest boat in the show, the 57-metre (187-foot) MY
Montigne, is also for sale to anyone with a spare $21.8 million.
The three-mast sailing yacht has six en-suite staterooms, a
large saloon with a piano and "a state of the art audio-visual
system throughout, as well as an extensive watersports toys
list," brokerage Simpson Marine says.
"A DISCO OR A SPA"
Hong Kong remains the biggest market for luxury boats in
Asia but Thailand, China, Indonesia and Singapore are growing
significantly, Jean-Jacques Lavigne, executive director of the
Singapore Superyacht Association, told the conference.
"We are all here in Asia for one reason - to serve the
people who are mariners and make a lot of money," he said. "The
big fight is really in production boats, new ones."
Established boat builders and related firms are too focused
on "gloom and doom in Europe" and not really ready for the shift
to new markets and young, wealthy Asian buyers, he said.
"You've got to sell new stuff and change your way of
thinking," Lavigne told the delegates.
Other challenges for the industry and sailors include
overcrowded marinas in Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand, the
need for more infrastructure throughout Asia and regulatory
uncertainties in countries like China and Indonesia.
"It's a question of how can we manage the growth and provide
facilities. We have a massive shortage of crew and there's very
little training for them out here in Asia," Turner said.
"Big yachts are owned by entrepreneurs and important
business people so if they come to your country with their
yacht, they want to see good service, facilities, assistance in
a forward-looking country."
Asians value the same things in a luxury boat as Westerners
- privacy, adventure, family time, lifestyle and a place to do
business - but to varying degrees and with their own touches.
Space on deck is not that important to Asians, who prefer to
spend time inside their boats, said Francesca Ragnetti, trade
marketing manager at Italy's Azimut Benetti Group, which now has
offices in Shanghai and Hong Kong.
"They ask for a karaoke room, for a mega-cinema room, things
like this that they can enjoy with their friends," she told
Reuters. "And a disco or a spa."
(Editing by Elaine Lies and Jonathan Thatcher)