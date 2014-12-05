BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
Dec 5 Wealth Bay SA :
* An undisclosed investor acquires 100,000 series F shares of the company Source text for Eikon:
* 100,000 series F shares were acquired for 20 zlotys per share Source text for Eikon:
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.33 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016