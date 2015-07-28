NEW YORK, July 28 Tom Buck, the former top
Indiana securities broker who was fired by Bank of America
Merrill Lynch in March, has been permanently barred from
the securities industry by the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority, according to the regulator's BrokerCheck website.
In a settlement reached in the FINRA disciplinary
proceeding, the Wall Street regulator said that Buck failed to
assess the suitability of the fees he charged some clients,
charging them on a commission basis in order to generate higher
revenues and misleading them about the costs.
As a result, Buck is permanently barred from selling
securities at FINRA member firms.
Buck did not respond to request for comment. In the
settlement, Buck said he neither admitted nor denied alleged
rule violations, and agreed not to speak publicly about the
matter.
Buck, a 61-year-old former college linebacker, was fired by
Merrill Lynch in March after working for the firm for more than
30 years in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Named the number one adviser in Indiana by Baron's in 2013,
Buck's group managed $1.3 billion in client assets at the time
he was terminated.
"Buck has pursued unethical and improper business practices
which generated increased commissions and revenues and enhanced
his status as a top-producing broker," FINRA wrote.
Buck, who worked with 15-20 other brokers and associates as
The Buck Group, generated annual revenues of between $6 million
and $10 million, with Buck's fees and commissions making up
around 85 percent.
Unlike the majority of brokers' in his office, roughly
four-fifths of the revenues Buck generated for the firm came
from commissions, FINRA said.
In April, Buck was hired as a broker at Royal Bank of
Canada's RBC Wealth Management.
Buck resigned from RBC on July 21, according to regulatory
filings with FINRA. In a statement from RBC Wealth Management,
the firm said that Buck misrepresented the incidents that led to
his termination.
"These actions are entirely inconsistent with the
representations he made to us during the hiring process and stem
from conduct that occurred while Mr. Buck was employed with
another firm," the firm said.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bernard Orr)