NEW YORK Feb 11 The number of U.S. financial
advisers fell for the fifth straight year as the industry
suffers a continuing wave of retiring veteran advisers,
according to a report published Wednesday.
There were roughly 285,000 financial advisers in 2014, a 1.9
percent drop from 2013, according to a report by the
Boston-based research group Cerulli Associates. The industry has
lost more than 39,000 advisers, roughly 12 percent, since its
peak in 2008, when there were 325,000 advisers.
The decrease held steady from 2013, when adviser headcount
also fell by 1.9 percent, but researchers say retirement will
continue to hurt the industry.
Nearly half of all financial advisers are over the age of
55. Over the next decade, Cerulli expects nearly 100,000 brokers
will retire.
Cerulli has tracked adviser population figures since 1992.
The data comes from surveys of 7,000 advisers across banks,
brokerages, insurers and other investment firms.
Only two segments of the wealth management industry saw
their sales force increase: registered investment advisors
(RIA), which are independent wealth management firms that
collect fees on a client's assets, and dually registered or
hybrid advisers, who operate independent firms that collect fees
on a client's assets and commissions on securities trades.
Cerulli Associate Director Kenton Shirk said he expects RIAs
and hybrid firms can expect continuing growth in numbers of
advisers over the next five years.
