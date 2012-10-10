LONDON Oct 10 Global household wealth will grow
by nearly 50 percent in the next five years to $330 trillion,
with the Chinese overtaking the Japanese as the world's second
richest people, Credit Suisse said in a report on Wednesday.
The number of millionaires could jump by more than 60
percent to 46 million in 2017, with twice as many Chinese in
that category than in 2012, while the United States would still
account for more than a third of the world's most wealthy.
"If the recent growth trends continue, China could reach the
real wealth level that the USA enjoyed in 1992, which would
represent a jump of 22 'USA years' in just five," Credit Suisse
said in its Global Wealth Report 2012.
Global household wealth - measured as households' financial
and non-financial assets minus debt - rose by about 1 percent on
constant exchange rates over the past year, the smallest
increase since the 2008 Lehman collapse.
Just 0.6 percent of the world's people have assets worth
more than a million dollars apiece but collectively they account
for nearly 40 percent of global wealth. Meanwhile, nearly 70
percent of the population has net assets below $10,000, or, less
than 3.3 percent of global wealth in total.
