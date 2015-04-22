By Elizabeth Dilts
| NEW YORK, April 21
NEW YORK, April 21 Independent wealth management
firm HighTower Advisors LLC is profitable, stable and will
decide in the next two years whether to go public, Chief
Executive Officer Elliot Weissbluth said.
Founded eight years ago amid the financial crisis, HighTower
was one of the first firms to succeed in recruiting top advisers
away from Wall Street icons such as Morgan Stanley and Merrill
Lynch by offering greater independence and, often, equity.
If Weissbluth does take the company public, it could be a
sign independent wealth management firms, which offer wealthy
clients investment options from multiple securities holders, are
reaching maturity.
"If we go public, we will have proven that you can start a
business in the middle of the financial crisis with a different
business model ... and succeed," Weissbluth said by telephone
Tuesday.
HighTower does not disclose its value or specific financial
numbers, but the firm has been profitable since late 2011,
according to a company statement. Revenue in 2014 grew 31
percent from the prior year.
The firm has more than 110 affiliated advisers spread across
51 teams. The average HighTower advisory team manages $700
million in assets, and the average adviser manages more than
$278 million in client assets.
The firm has been open about potentially going public for
years. Weissbluth said they will also consider raising
late-stage equity capital of around $100 million or selling the
business, the least attractive option.
In prior years, HighTower raised capital from private
equity, such as the $100 million in financing raised in 2010,
largely from Asset Management Finance, in which Credit Suisse
Group AG invests, and from banks. The firm has $150 million
credit line with SunTrust Banks Inc, BMO Harris Bank NA
and PNC Bank NA.
Earlier this month, HighTower expanded its leadership team
by adding Chris Curtis as executive vice president of finance
and accounting.
Curtis was previously senior vice president and treasurer of
financial services technology company Envestnet Inc,
which provides some technology used by HighTower.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts. Editing by Andre Grenon)