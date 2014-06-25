June 25 Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog
has ejected a brokerage firm and its chief from the securities
industry for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme, and ordered it to
pay about $13.7 million in restitution to a group of investors
composed mostly of current and former professional athletes.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) barred
Fuad Ahmed, chief executive officer and president of brokerage
firm Success Trade Securities, and his firm from membership, it
said on Wednesday. Ahmed and Success Trade Securities must
jointly pay the nearly $14 million in restitution to 59
investors, the majority of whom were current and former NFL and
NBA players.
William Saacke, who represented both Ahmed and his firm,
declined to comment on the panel's decision.
A FINRA disciplinary panel found that Ahmed and Success
Trade sold $19.4 million of promissory notes issued by its
parent company, Success Trade Inc, to investors between February
2009 and March 2013. Ahmed and the brokerage misrepresented or
omitted material facts which would have revealed the company's
dire financial condition, according to the ruling.
Ahmed admitted that the parent company lost money every year
in the last 14 years except 2007, the panel wrote in an 82-page
decision. He also misled investors about how their funds would
be used, claiming they would be put toward promoting and
building Success Trade's businesses, FINRA said. Instead, he
used them for personal expenses and to maintain the Ponzi scheme
by making interest payments to existing noteholders, according
to the panel.
Sixy-five investors, including many professional athletes,
purchased 152 notes, investing in amounts a little as $6,500 to
as much as $1 million. Only six investors were fully repaid,
FINRA said.
Many of the athletes were inexperienced investors, just
starting their careers out of college. They were targeted
because they had potential to make high income, but little
income history, Success Trade broker Jinesh "Hodge" Brahmbhatt
testified.
FINRA only identified the affected players by their
initials, but they match up to names that were published last
year by Yahoo Sports. Athletes who purchased these promissory
notes from Success Trade, according to that report, include
Detroit Pistons guard Brandon Knight, Cleveland Browns
cornerback Joe Haden, Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jared
Odrick and former Washington Redskins running back Clinton
Portis.
Decisions by FINRA disciplinary panels typically become
final in 45 days, unless the parties appeal or the National
Adjudicatory Council, a FINRA appellate body, decides on its own
to review the decision.
In April 2013, FINRA issued a complaint against Ahmed and
his firm on this issue and filed a Temporary Cease and Desist
Order to immediately halt their activities, and Ahmed and his
firm consented.
In November, FINRA barred Brahmbhatt, after he failed to
appear for testimony in the regulator's enforcement case against
the firm and Ahmed. Brahmbhatt, who consented to the sanction
in a settlement with FINRA, neither admitted nor denied FINRA's
findings, according to a regulatory document.
(Reporting By Michael Leibel; Editing by Tom Brown)